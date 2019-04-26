Skip to main content
Wikipedia @ 20
Stories of an Incomplete Revolution
Home
Edited by Joseph Reagle and Jackie Koerner
MIT Press 2020
Preface
by
Joseph Reagle
and
Jackie Koerner
Contributors
Introduction: Connections
by
Joseph Reagle
and
Jackie Koerner
Hindsight
1 The Many (Reported) Deaths of Wikipedia
by
Joseph Reagle
2 From Anarchy to Wikiality, Glaring Bias to Good Cop: Press Coverage of Wikipedia’s First Two Decades
by
Omer Benjakob
and
Stephen Harrison
3 From Utopia to Practice and Back
by
Yochai Benkler
4 An Encyclopedia with Breaking News
by
Brian Keegan
5 Paid with Interest: COI Editing and Its Discontents
by
William Beutler
Connection
6 Wikipedia and Libraries
by
Phoebe Ayers
7 Three Links: Be Bold, Assume Good Faith, and There Are No Firm Rules
by
Rebecca Thorndike-Breeze
,
Cecelia A. Musselman
, and
Amy Carleton
8 How Wikipedia Drove Professors Crazy, Made Me Sane, and Almost Saved the Internet
by
Jake Orlowitz
9 The First Twenty Years of Teaching with Wikipedia: From Faculty Enemy to Faculty Enabler
by
Robert E. Cummings
10 Wikipedia as a Role-Playing Game, or Why Some Academics Do Not Like Wikipedia
by
Dariusz Jemielniak
11 The Most Important Laboratory for Social Scientific and Computing Research in History
by
Benjamin Mako Hill
and
Aaron Shaw
12 Collaborating on the Sum of All Knowledge Across Languages
by
Denny Vrandečić
13 Rise of the Underdog
by
Heather Ford
Vision
14 Why Do I Have Authority to Edit the Page? The Politics of User Agency and Participation on Wikipedia
by
Alexandria Lockett
15 What We Talk About When We Talk About Community
by
Siân Evans
,
Jacqueline Mabey
,
Michael Mandiberg
, and
Melissa Tamani
16 Toward a Wikipedia For and From Us All
by
Adele Godoy Vrana
,
Anasuya Sengupta
, and
Siko Bouterse
17 The Myth of the Comprehensive Historical Archive
by
Jina Valentine
,
eliza myrie
, and
Heather Hart
18 No Internet, No Problem
by
Stéphane Coillet-Matillon
19 Possible Enlightenments: Wikipedia’s Encyclopedic Promise and Epistemological Failure
by
Matthew A. Vetter
20 Equity, Policy, and Newcomers: Five Journeys from Wiki Education
by
Ian A. Ramjohn
and
LiAnna L. Davis
21 Wikipedia Has a Bias Problem
by
Jackie Koerner
Capstone
Wikipedia @ 20
MIT Press
